Train through July 4 parade separates this Kansas candidate from his delegation

The good thing about the meandering route for Lenexa's July 4 Community Days Parade is watchers have plenty of curb space to watch the festivities.
But the not so good thing is where the route cuts south on Noland Road, right in the path of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway. Several times, the parade was delayed as freight trains rumbled by. And one time, a particular political candidate marching with his entourage was forced into a bit of an awkward pause.
Greg Orman, who is running as an independent for Kansas governor, stopped to shake hands and was lagging far behind the bulk of his group of volunteers and campaign workers when he was caught on the wrong side of the tracks. A BNSF train was heading in, the crossing gates came down, and Orman and a handful of people in his group were stuck on the north side of the tracks while the bulk of them had to wait for their candidate on the south side.
During the delay, captured on video, Orman can be seen bending down to get a glimpse of his delegation from under the train. Several minutes passed and Orman, seeming in good humor, paced the street at the crossing until the train cleared and he could catch up with his people.
