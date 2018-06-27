GOP candidates in Kansas congressional race give similar sales pitches in Leavenworth

Republican candidates in Kansas' 2nd congressional district are welcomed to the stage for a forum in Leavenworth Wednesday night by Dan Caldwell, the executive director for Concerned Veterans for America. From left to right: Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, Vernon Fields, Curtis Hanson (representing Rep. Kevin Jones), Sen. Dennis Pyle, Sen. Caryn Tyson, Doug Mays and Steve Watkins. Bryan Lowry blowry@kcstar.com