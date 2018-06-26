Shawnee city manager hired for 'friendly, logical and community-oriented approach'

Nolan Sunderman, assistant city manager in Shawnee since June 2016, has been appointed Shawnee's new city manager, Mayor Michelle Distler and the city council announced Tuesday.
Sunderman starts his new job early next month. He was chosen from four finalists.
"Nolan stands out for his friendly, logical and community-oriented approach to 21st century city management," Distler said in a news release. "His references, and the council's interactions with him, showed him to be hard-working, ethical, even-tempered and a caring leader."
Sunderman will replace Vicki Charlesworth, who has served as interim city manager since Carol Gonzalez left the city manager post in November 2017 to join the Mid-America Regional Council staff. Charlesworth plans to retire late this year.
Distler said she was pleased to promote Sunderman from within the organization, where he brings with him "both new ideas and a sense of continuity."
Sunderman started his municipal career in the city of Republic, Mo. In 2007, he joined the city of Lansing, Kan., as the economic development and convention and visitors bureau director. In 2014, he became assistant to the city administrator in Prairie Village.
