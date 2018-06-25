Ripple effects from Kander's candidacy felt down KC ballot as two drop council bids

Matt Staub and Jared Campbell, two urban core residents who filed to run for Kansas City's 4th District council seat, both said on Monday they are withdrawing their candidacies.
Their decision to bow out of the 2019 race comes on the same day that the incumbent for the 4th District, Jolie Justus, announced she would defend her council seat. Justus had previously sought to succeed Kansas City Mayor Sly James in 2019, but reconsidered after Missouri Democrat Jason Kander confirmed on Monday that he was making a bid for mayor.
Geoffrey Jolley, a former district director for U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, is staying in the race for 4th District.
"Running for any office is about serving the community, not about having a seat until something else comes along," Jolley said in a statement. "People in all parts of our community deserve representatives who will work hard on their behalf, not settle for second place."
Justus had been considered a strong candidate when she made her intention to run for mayor known last year.
That caused aspirants to seek Justus' council seat with the expectation that she would leave it vacant while seeking the mayor's office.
Kander's candidacy changed all that. Justus said she and Kander would draw from much of the same political base and Justus did not relish the possibility of an expensive and divisive campaign.
Justus, a first-term councilwoman and former Missouri senator, enjoys popularity in her district that covers parts of Brookside, midtown, downtown and portions of Briarcliff in the Northland.
Staub, who owns his own marketing and branding agency and is a prominent transit activist in Kansas City, told The Star that he supports Justus' bid for re-election.
"I've had the fortune to work with her in the past," Staub said.
In a video mimicking a campaign announcement, Staub said he had planned to run for Justus' seat with the expectation she was running for mayor.
"I quit because I'm not about to be the guy that thinks he should run against a supremely qualified woman for a job she deserves," he said.
Campbell, in a statement, lauded the candidacies of both Justus and Jolley.
"In light of recent developments with the candidate pool for the 4th District in-district seat, I think my time and resources could be better spent as a supporter rather than a candidate right now," Campbell said. "While this is not what I envisioned when I decided to run, and of course it was a difficult decision to make, I truly believe it’s what’s best for the 4th District."
