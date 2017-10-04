Phil Glynn, Crossroads business owner, to run for mayor in Kansas City in 2019

Phil Glynn, an owner of a business in the Crossroads Arts District, is the first non-council member to join the race the Kansas City mayor in 2019.
Glynn is expected to make his candidacy official Thursday.
“I’m excited about the future of Kansas City,” Glynn said in an interview with The Star. “We’ve come a long way.”
Glynn’s bid for mayor would be his first elected political office. He is member of the Jackson County Democratic Committee, was formerly president of the Committee for County Progress.
Kansas City Mayor Sly James appointed Glynn to the Tax Increment Financing Commission, an advisory body that makes recommendations to the Kansas City Council on an incentive that leverages property and economic activity taxes generated by a new development project.
James later pulled Glynn off the TIF Commission in 2015 after he voted against a headquarters for architecture firm BNIM proposed by Shirley Helzberg at a property she owns in the Crossroads.
Glynn and his wife, Elizabeth Glynn, co-own Travois, a 50-employee firm that finances and supports housing and economic development projects in American Indian communities.
Glynn’s campaign team includes Abe Rakov, who was campaign manager for Kansas Citian and former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander’s unsuccessful 2016 bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
Glynn joins a field of four current councilmembers who have formed campaign committees for the 2019 election. Those four are Scott Wagner, Jermaine Reed, Jolie Justus and Scott Taylor.
Others, both from within the council and outside of it, are also considering making a run for mayor.
