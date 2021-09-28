‘If Olive Garden were a house.’ Zillow Gone Wild agog over $7.5M Pennsylvania chateau

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A mega mansion listed for $7.5 million in Allentown, Pennsylvania has been at the center of a lot of chatter on a popular Facebook page recently.

The French chateau, topping off at over 36,000 squarefeet and resting on 4.62 scenic acres, has captured the attention of Zillow Gone Wild thanks to its elaborate interior décor, many bathrooms (22, to be exact), and overabundance of space.

“Gracious interior and impressive exterior architectural details, custom amenities, out-door terraced-gardens, pool area with waterfall and surrounding lawns, are the hallmarks of this exciting offering,” the listing on Realtor describes.

While the property is something to behold, fans on Zillow Gone Wild couldn’t help but start dropping the jokes.

“It looks like the white house and the Venetian in Vegas had a baby,” one fan said.

“Finally a house with a board room, ballroom AND an Olive Garden!” another exclaimed.

Especially when it came to the very many bathrooms.

“6 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms. Ah. The house IBS (needed) built,” one fan joked.

“Imagine being a kid and having to clean all 22 bathrooms to earn your $5/week allowance,” another said.

Of course, the many amenities the house seems to have also became a topic of discussion.

“It’s like an entire town in a house,” one person observed.

“This is not a house.,” another said. “This is a cruise ship.”

“This has big Barbra Streisand underground mall energy,” another joked.

“If Olive Garden were a house,” one person said.

“This is where you go during the zombie apocalypse,” another said. “You can still have the luxury of an Olive Garden, watch Bill Murray movies, and give a very presidential speech to reestablish society.”

