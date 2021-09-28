Armed with a bow and arrow, man carjacks woman then crashes her car, Georgia cops say

A man is in custody after allegedly carjacking a woman with a bow and arrow in Atlanta on Tuesday. He sped off in her car and crashed it in Marietta, about 20 miles north of the city, police said. Screengrab from 11Alive / WXIA Atlanta

A bow and arrow-wielding man accused of firing into a woman’s windshield before speeding off in her car has been arrested, multiple news outlets report.

The incident unfolded just before 6:15 Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of West Peachtree Street NW in Atlanta, police said in a news release.

The woman told officers she was sitting in her 2014 Toyota Camry when a man armed with a bow and arrow approached her. He fired an arrow through her windshield, she said, and screamed at her to get out.

The woman complied and was able to escape unharmed, authorities said. That’s when they said the man got inside and sped off.

While investigating, police said they learned the man may have been involved in at least two other attempted carjackings in the area that morning, including one involving a security guard working nearby. He made it to Marietta, a city about 20 miles northwest of downtown, where officers caught up with him after he crashed the car into a bridge, WSB-TV reported.

McClatchy News reached out to the Cobb County and Marietta police departments Tuesday and is awaiting a response.

“We’ve received a lot questions about was this related to an incident that took place in (Atlanta),” Marietta Police Department spokesman Chuck McPhilamy told WXIA. “We have been able to confirm that the vehicle is the same.”

As police responded to the scene, the man allegedly aimed his bow and arrow at them, according to WAGA, citing police. At least one officer fired their weapon in response, striking the suspect.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital “alert, conscious and breathing,” WXIA reported, citing police. His identity hasn’t been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to take over the case.

