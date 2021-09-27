Domino’s driver forced into home by teens was then held down and assaulted, NC cops say

Five North Carolina teens are accused of attacking a Domino’s delivery driver then stealing and crashing his car.

The driver told officers he was making a delivery to a home on Paramount Street in High Point just before 5 p.m. Sunday when five teenagers forced him inside the home. They held him down, assaulted him and took money and keys from his pockets, he said, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

He “sustained minor injuries from the assault,” police said.

The teens then left the home in the driver’s car, according to police. Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office located the car, but the suspects sped away, leading law enforcement on a chase, police said.

During the chase, the teenager driving the stolen car crashed into another vehicle in Thomasville, police said.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver of the other car was injured and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the four teens who were in the car ran away after the crash, and officers with the High Point and Thomasville police departments ”set up a perimeter while a K-9 team.”

“Three of the suspects were located and arrested during the K-9 search,” police said. “The fourth suspect was located and arrested a short time later when he tried to obtain a ride with a passing motorist.”

The fifth suspect was “arrested hours later,” police said.

The suspects — a 17-year-old, three 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old — are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle, police said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

They are being held in the Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro, police said.

High Point is about 90 miles west of Raleigh.