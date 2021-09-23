Haunted house from ‘The Conjuring’ lists for $1.2 million. Take a look – if you dare

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

One of the most famous haunted houses in the country floated onto the real estate market in Burrillville, Rhode Island, on Thursday. The home that the horror movie “The Conjuring” was based on is now up for grabs for $1.2 million.

“Every so often an opportunity presents itself to possess an extraordinary piece of cultural history,” the listing on Realtor says. “The true story of ‘The Conjuring’ started in this very house ... . The critically acclaimed original movie was based on accounts taken from inhabitants of this fourteen-room farmhouse.”

As the 2013 film starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson and Lili Taylor tells it, the property was the chilling home of the Perron family, who lived in the farmhouse from 1970-1980 and were terrorized by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, a woman who lived in the house in the 1800s.

The Perron family (both in real life and in the film) encountered ghostly occurrences so often that they had to call in the help of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film had exaggerated a great deal of the film’s “true story” plot, which included saying Bathsheba was a witch who ended up murdering her baby, The Wall Street Journal said.

Current owners Jenn and Cory Heinzen, who bought the home in 2019, have said that they believe the home is haunted and since moving in, they have tried to find out the real story behind the ghost of the woman the movie revolved around.

“Bathsheba’s a mystery,” Jenn Heinzen told the WSJ. “When we bought the house, we thought we’d dive in and get the true story.”

While she and her husband have had their fair share of encounters, none were malevolent, according to the WSJ. The home is still a hot spot for paranormal investigators, and the Heinzens are hoping the new owners will keep that up.

“Many qualified paranormal researchers have been invited into the home - most famously Ed and Lorraine Warren, who founded the oldest ghost hunting team in New England, and in the 1970s were hired to rid the home of its evil,” the listing says. “The Warrens confirmed that the events depicted in The Conjuring movies (the third just recently released) actually transpired. The current caretakers have reported countless happenings in the house, and have turned overnight guest bookings and group events on the property into a steady successful business.”

