5-year-old vanishes while on walk with 2 golden retrievers, Mississippi officials say

Henton Kenneth Dean Screengrab from the Mississippi Missing and Unified Facebook page

A 5-year-old on a walk with two golden retrievers has disappeared, Mississippi officials said.

Lauderdale County officials said a search is underway for Henton Kenneth Dean of Center Hill, near the Alabama border.

The child was last seen at about 6 p.m. Tuesday around Center Hill Road, WTOK and other news outlets reported.

Henton had been with two dogs that have also gone missing, according to the Mississippi Missing and Unified Facebook page and WAPT.

This is a developing story.

