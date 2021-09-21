Hunters arrested after bagging 471 squirrels in Missouri, wildlife officials say

A group of hunters were arrested in Missouri after killing nearly 500 squirrels. Courtesy Johnson County Research and Extension

A group of hunters were arrested in Missouri after bagging nearly 500 squirrels in a two-day period, according to state wildlife officials.

Thanks to “the observant eye of a concerned citizen,” Missouri Department of Conservation agents were tipped off to the group’s activities and tracked them down by the Current River Conservation Area, according to an MDC social media post. (Warning: post contains graphic imagery.)

According to the agents, the hunters had killed 471 squirrels, exceeding their legal harvest limit by 151.

The “non-resident” hunters were arrested on a charge of gross overlimit for squirrels, and cited for possession of overlimit of the squirrels. Officials also issued warnings to the hunters.

“The 151 squirrels over the limit were taken and are being held as evidence pending court adjudication,” officials said in the post.

While the law may be clear on the issue, personal opinions regarding the incident seem to differ among Missourians.

Some expressed anger and disgust.

“It was a gross abuse of our native resources by out of state hunters. This is coming from a law abiding Missouri resident and squirrel hunter,” one comment read.

“That’s insane. They should’ve gotten huge fines and they should get their hunting rights in Missouri suspended. I get it that not everyone values squirrels as game animals as much as deer or turkey but this sort of thing is absolutely not okay,” read another.

However, more than a few said they’re pleased with the group’s actions.

“Give them my address, they’re eating my front porch and my daughters car. In 25 years we’ve never had this issue with them but they went from nuisances to furry little terrorists,” a commenter wrote.

“They should have given these fellas medals instead of tickets,” wrote another, arguing that the harvest limit should be increased.

Meanwhile, some are simply curious about the group’s motive.

“Why would you need that many squirrels?” a comment asked. “What were they planning on doing with them.”

McClatchy News reached out to the Missouri Department of Conservation for more information.

Generally speaking, squirrels don’t make for very impressive trophies and their hides and fur aren’t highly sought after, so squirrels are valued as game exclusively for their meat.

