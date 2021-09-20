Beloved coach drowns when current pulls kayak into drain pipe, Alabama officials say

A North Alabama community is mourning a beloved coach who died in a kayaking accident over the weekend.

Johnny Henderson III of Hazel Green drowned Sunday when strong currents pulled his kayak into a nearby drainage pipe, multiple outlets report, citing the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Henderson, 35, was with his kids at the time and managed to get them to safety before he and his boat were swept away by floodwaters, according to AL.com.

Emergency crews found his body in the area where he went missing, WAFF reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

News of Henderson’s death rocked the Hazel Green school community, where his wife is a teacher.

“Our hearts are saddened at the passing of Mr. Johnny Henderson, husband of Allison Watson Henderson, 1st-grade teacher at Hazel Green Elementary School,” the school wrote on its Facebook page Monday. “The Henderson family is active in our school and community. We offer our heartfelt condolences to their family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Kevin Bubba Hobbs, who coached alongside Henderson in the Hazel Green Athletic Association, remembered him as someone who “was always willing to help.”

“This is an extremely tough loss for our community. Coach Johnny Henderson has been and will always be such an asset to our park,” Hobbs wrote on Facebook. “We will always appreciate his efforts and time to help make our park a better place. He will be truly missed.”

Hazel Green is about 15 miles north of Huntsville.

