European villa lists for $6M in Texas. Look inside the 11,000-square-foot beauty

This European villa lists in Austin, Texas, for $6 million. Screengrab from Zillow

A drop-dead beautiful, contemporary European villa has popped up on an unusual real estate market: Texas.

Exterior Screengrab from Zillow

Well, not too unusual considering the city of Austin is bustling with culture and charm, so this 11,000-square-foot stunner with plenty of high-end features fits right in.

Interior Screengrab from Zillow

“Nestled in the hills, this property overlooks a lush greenbelt, offering intimate views of the greenery and a wet-weather creek from the main floor and spectacular vistas all the way to the UT tower from the second level,” the listing, held by Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, says. “Inspired by European craftsmanship, the stately stone façade is accented with arched windows and iron-railed balconies that frame shady terraces front and back.”

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Terrace Screengrab from Zillow

It’s an aesthetic masterpiece whose pictures don’t do it half the justice it deserves. Its terraces looking out on the scenic greenery aren’t the only spectacular thing about the estate. Other features that stand out are:

Interior Screengrab from Zillow

Dramatic great room built for entertaining

Billiards room

Oversized gourmet kitchen

Wine room that can hold about 1,500 bottles

Dining room with built-in wet bar

Home theater

Resort-style pool

Outdoor shower

Dining room Screengrab from Zillow

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The primary suite comes complete with a sitting room, fireplace, private terrace and a primary bathroom with two walk-in closets.

Bedroom Screengrab from Zillow

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was even highlighted on CultureMap Austin.

Wine cellar Screengrab from Zillow