Castle listed in Michigan wows Zillow Gone Wild. ‘It belongs in a Hallmark movie’

A remarkable medieval castle on six acres of land in Rochester, Michigan, has hit the real estate market for $2.29 million and has managed to wow a popular Facebook page.

“The frame is built with 60 tons of steel and construction took over six years utilizing artisans from all over the world,” the listing on Zillow says. “The castle is 60 feet tall, or taller than a four-story building.”

Fun features in the 10,790-square-foot residence include a moat, waterfall, drawbridge, elevator, 26 rooms, secret rooms, hidden staircase, wine cellar, Tudor-style pub and more.

The home managed to capture the attention of Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page where fans of houses come to leave commentary about listings on Zillow.

“Finally a castle that looks like a castle!” one person said.

“Of all the days to not be a millionaire, this is the saddest one,” another commented.

“Medieval in the front,” another joked. “Tudor in the back.”

“Looks like it belongs in a Hallmark movie, where the young niece nanny falls in love with the wealthy owner’s disobedient son,” another said.

“I WILL ONLY USE THIS HOUSE FOR ELABORATE MURDER MYSTERIES,” one fan said. “NOTHING ELSE WILL DO.”

“Love it, but does it come with a ghost?!” another asked.

