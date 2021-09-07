‘My body, my choice’ painted on doors to Catholic church before Mass, Colorado cops say

The St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, Colorado, was vandalized Sept. 5, 2021, by multiple people, the Louisville Police Department said. The church doors, a garden sign and walls on the building all had been spray-painted. Louisville Police Department

Vandalism greeted members of a Colorado church Sunday morning before Mass, police said.

The St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, Colorado, had “My body, my choice” spray-painted across the entry door, the Louisville Police Department said.

Other parts of the building were also vandalized, including the garden sign and walls around the church.

Three people suspected of defacing the property were caught on camera, and police shared a blurry image on Facebook. Their identities are unknown.

“My body, my choice” is a slogan women have used to fight for rights over their bodies, including access to birth control and abortions.

The Roman Catholic Church condemns abortions, but not all members of the church do.

A study conducted by Pew Research found 56% of the Catholic people they surveyed said abortions should be legal “in all or most cases.”

Also, a recent law in Texas that bans most abortions after six weeks has sparked much debate over the procedure.

More recently, people are also using the slogan to protest such COVID restrictions as vaccines and mask wearing.

Police haven’t confirmed a motive for the vandalism at the Louisville church, but they called it “abortion graffiti.”

“The actions of these individuals are not representative of the residents of Louisville, nor do they reflect the mission of our city,” Louisville police Chief Dave Hayes said. “The true representation of the community in Louisville are those that surrounded St Louis Catholic Church and helped remove the graffiti Sunday after Mass.”