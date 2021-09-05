Man drowns after treading water long enough to save 6-year-old in Tennessee lake

Crews with several agencies tried to find the man who slipped under the water after helping a 6-year-old girl to be rescued. Rutherford County Fire & Rescue

A man died on a Tennessee lake over the weekend after helping save a 6-year-old girl, officials said.

Jose Alatorre, 40, and the child, who officials said is “believed to be his daughter” were reportedly riding on a personal watercraft together on Saturday when they fell into the water near Jefferson Springs Boat Ramp in Smyrna, according to a news release from Rutherford County Fire & Rescue.

Neither was wearing a life jacket, officials said.

While in the lake, Alatorre was able to “tread water enough” to keep the child above water, officials said. Kayakers on the nearby bank then paddled out to the two and brought the child back to shore.

“She was assessed by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and released into the care of her mother,” the fire and rescue department said Sunday.

Alatorre then slipped under the water, and a nearby boater tried to find him using a “fish finder,” officials said. The boater also jumped in the water several times trying to find Alatorre but was “unable to make contact” with him.

Crews with several agencies also responded to the area to look for Alatorre, according to the news release.

But around 11 p.m. Saturday, crews found his body in the water near the boat ramp using scan solar technology, officials said. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency “confirmed the find” using a “remotely operated vehicle,” and divers recovered the body.

Alatorre was from Smyrna, officials said.

Officials are investigating the incident, and no other information was released as of Sunday.

“RCFR and TWRA remind all citizens to wear personal flotation devices when participating in recreational activities on the water,” the news release said.

Smyrna is about 24 miles from Nashville.