Lightning strike sends family of golfers on Wisconsin course to hospital, sheriff says

A family of four golfers was injured after a lightning strike at the Big Fish Golf Course in Hayward, Wisconsin, officials said.

A lightning strike injured family members golfing together at a Wisconsin course, officials said.

An employee at the Big Fish Golf Club in Hayward told KDLH the foursome was on the tee box of the fifth hole when the lightning bolt hit Tuesday morning. Hayward is a small city in northwest Wisconsin.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office said all four golfers were conscious when first responders arrived and took them to a local hospital, DrydenWire reported. Officials said a nearby lightning strike injured them, the news outlet reported.

The family members had been visiting from southern Wisconsin, KQDS reported.

The local hospital said two family members had been released as of Tuesday afternoon, KDLH reported.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER