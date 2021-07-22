Knife-wielding mom threatens teen after son’s playground scuffle, Indiana police say

A Fort Wayne, Indiana woman is accused of threatening a teen boy with a knife, at an elementary school playground. Screengrab of ChangeMakers Fort Wayne video on Youtube

A 32-year-old Indiana mother is accused of threatening a teenage boy with a knife at an elementary school playground, outlets report.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by news outlet WPTA, Terra Roling was at the Weisser Park Elementary School playground in Fort Wayne on May 15 with her children. She confronted the teen, knife in hand, after her 13-year-old son said that he and another child had been “battered” by him.

Roling “verbally confronted” by “threatening him while holding a knife,” the affidavit says. Apparently the situation escalated, according to the affidavit, as Roling’s behavior became more aggressive.

“(Roling) then began to run towards the male juvenile and other juveniles that were with him,” the document says.

Part of the encounter was captured on cell phone video, WPTA reported. In it, Roling is heard hurling racial slurs at the teen, who is Black.

The video started circulating soon after the incident, earning Roling the moniker “Karen with a knife” on social media, news station WANE reported.

Despite the online attention, no charges were brought against Roling for nearly two months, the station reported. Fort Wayne police said this was because the families involved had decided to address the situation themselves, without any legal intervention.

But a local activist group called the Changemakers told WANE a different story.

“A lot of people questioned … why the parents didn’t come forward but we want to make it very clear that the parents were not aware of what happened to the children,” co-founder Daylana Saunders told the outlet. “These are working parents … They aren’t always on Facebook, they don’t see every video that’s rotating. As soon as we showed them the video they wanted to go down and press charges.”

Roling has been charged with two counts of felony intimidation, according to the affidavit.