Fireworks hurt thousands each year — and it’s on the rise. Avoid these common mistakes

As Americans clean their grills and stock up on sunscreen, doctors are preparing for a potentially busy Fourth of July weekend.

The latest report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows firework-related injuries are on the rise in the U.S.

Last year, there were an estimated 15,600 injuries treated in hospital emergency departments, or a rate of about 4.7 injuries per 100,000 people — a jump from 3.1 per 100,000 people in 2019.

That includes 18 deaths, 12 of which were associated with the mishandling of fireworks and one with an electric match malfunction.

Between June 21 and July 21, 2020 — the time for Independence Day celebrations — about 66% of the total firework injuries of the year occurred, the majority happening to males and people aged 20 to 24.

About 1,600 emergency department visits were associated with firecrackers and 900 with sparklers, the report says. About 44% of the ER visits were for burns.

Among the most common injuries:

30% hands and fingers

22% head, face and ears

15% eyes

13% legs

12% arms

Despite a national shortage of fireworks this year, some dealers say they expect a busy Fourth of July weekend, though fireworks are banned across the West because of the ongoing drought.

Common myths and mistakes about fireworks

Experts with the American Academy of Ophthalmology warn of common myths and mistakes people make in a rush to experience the thrill of colorful explosives, particularly on July Fourth.

First and foremost, consumer fireworks are not harmless. On the contrary, they can cause blinding eye injuries involving chemical and heat burns, dangerous scratches to corneas (the protective outer layer of your eye) or the detachment of the retina, which can lead to permanent vision loss.

Experts suggest wearing eye protection to prevent these unnecessary injuries.

And don’t be fooled by sparklers and firework duds, the group says. “Sparklers burn at more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — that’s hot enough to melt certain metals.” And don’t try to relight faulty fireworks. “Instead, soak it in water and throw the dud away.”

What’s more, the majority of firework-related eye injuries happen to people observing them from afar. So, experts advise watching them from at least 500 feet away.

“Most people just don’t see the harm in sparklers, spinners, firecrackers, and bottle rockets, and they learn too late the necessity of wearing eye protection,” Dr. Dianna Seldomridge, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, said in a statement. “It’s best to leave fireworks to the professionals. But if you choose to celebrate with fireworks, wear safety goggles and take all the necessary precautions to keep your family safe.”

If you or someone you know does suffer a firework-related eye injury, experts say to avoid rubbing, rinsing, removing any objects or applying pressure to or from your eyes. Seek medical attention right away.