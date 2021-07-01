Florida home on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ has odd kitchen feature. ‘I have a lot of questions’

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

There are some things you really don’t expect to see when you’re house hunting on popular real estate sites like Realtor or Zillow. But one particular feature in this Gulfport, Florida, home listed for $899,000 has the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” buzzing.

View of deck Screen grab from Realtor.com

While a majority of the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house appears normal, there’s one thing that sticks out:

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The massive tree in the kitchen.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

And no, this is not “Oh, look at that cute fake plant someone bought and put in the house!” This is a full-on, full-grown, huge real-life tree that the architects and builders of the property decided to work around.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Great opportunity for an investor or buyer looking to put their own finishing touches on a rare waterfront home!” the listing describes vibrantly. “This unique property located on Boca Ciega Bay. Where you can watch the sunrise over the water from your backyard.”

Backyard Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the listing goes on to mention the primary suite on the second floor and all the beaches and restaurants the new owner can access within a short walk, it fails to mention the most unusual aspect of the home.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Fans on the comment section of the home on “Zillow Gone Wild” pointed it out instantly.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Now that’s something I’d expect to see here in Oregon,” one commenter wrote. “That said, I went on to Google maps. It doesn’t look like a tree is growing in the middle of their house. I think it’s actually an artistic element, and I use that term very loosely!”

Backyard Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I’m just imagining the roaches in this house,” another observed. “They LOVE oak trees here in FL. They’re bad enough when the house is under an oak, let (alone) .... AROUND an oak.”

View Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This is not what I meant when I said I wanted a treehouse,” another joked.

Dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I like how the tree isn’t even mentioned in the listing, at all,” said another.”‘Everything is normal, this is how kitchens are everywhere. Duh.’”

“I have a lot of questions,” said one fan. “Most of them involving a tree in the kitchen.”