Mom, 3 kids shot at after picking up DoorDash order at Washington Burger King, she says

A woman was shot at in Yakima, WA after leaving the Burger King drive-thru with her 3 children, Yakima police said. No one was injured in the shooting. Google Maps

A mother and her 3 children were shot at after picking up food from a Burger King drive-thru in Washington Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Rebecca Ramirez said she was with her kids, ages 3, 5 and 16, and picking up a DoorDash order at a Burger King in Yakima when her car’s window was shot out, KNDO reported.

“We were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Ramirez said, according to the station.

Yakima police told McClatchy News that the woman told them she was turning east onto Nob Hill when she saw a car in front of her speeding and a dark SUV approaching in her rearview mirror.

Ramirez said after her window was shattered, she pulled into a parking lot near Starbucks to check on her children, police said. No one was injured in the shooting, according to officials.

Police said they found a .45 caliber bullet in the car and a .45 caliber casing on the street in front of a Wendy’s near the Burger King. Ramirez said she thought “she was caught in the crossfire of the two speeding vehicles” but didn’t see who fired the shot, according to authorities.

The incident has been turned over to Yakima Police’s Gang Unit for investigation, officials said.

“Our gang detectives are canvassing the area looking for video surveillance that may have captured the incident,” Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely said.

McClatchy News has reached out to DoorDash but did not immediately receive a response.