A Scottish village – along with the ghost that haunts it - can be yours for $173,000

The Old Village of Lawers

“The sheep’s skull will make the plough useless and the goose’s feathers will drive their memories from men.”

The Lady of Lawers was once known for her prophecies, like the future destruction of a village church and the coming of the railway. She would harmonize her chilling predictions in a poetic fashion centuries ago.

View

And now, the village she once called home has hit the real estate market in Perthshire, Scotland for $173,000.

But be warned: Legend has it that the ghost of Lady of Lawers still wanders the town.

Aerial view

The Old Village of Lawers, a ruined village rich in history, resides just off of Loch Tay and comes with its own private beach and semi-ancient native woodland, the brochure says.

“There are ruins (Scheduled Ancinet Monuments) at each end of the site and the open ground between is the ‘in-field’ on which the villagers farmed,” the brochure reads. “The buildings at the western end of the site include the House of Lawers (the laird’s house) with its annexed byre and stable, which is said to stand on the site of an earlier house razed to the ground by the Marquis of Montrose in 1645.

Ruins in the village

The house is of particular interest, having been the home of the Lady of Lawers, its last occupant.”

While it does sound like the cryptic summary of a future Netflix horror series, the site’s stunning views could lure potential buyers who have visions of owning a town of their own that looks upon the waters of Louch Tay.

Ruins of the village

“It’s a very special place, and while all properties are unique in their own way, this is perhaps more unique than others,” Jon Lambert, who is a partner at Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group — the group who holds the listing — said to Insider.

“Perthshire is one of the most desirable, if not the most desirable, county of Scotland,” Lambert said. “Loch Tay is a stunning part of the world, and if you’re lucky enough to capture a bit of good weather, it’s truly world class.”