3 recalls of children’s sleepwear sold only on Amazon. They’re too flammable

Two brands of children’s nightgowns and one brand of boys’ bathrobes, all of which were available only via Amazon.com, were recalled Wednesday for violating federal safety standards.

The exact problem, as stated in each U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alerts, was they “fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.”

No kids have been burned yet wearing Auranso nightgowns, Booph nightgowns or SIORO robes. Refunds are offered for each.

▪ Auranso: Seven styles of nightgowns with pink hearts, white hearts (95% cotton) or striped strawberry prints (100% cotton), sold in sizes 2-3T, 3-4T, 5-6X, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years and 9-10 Years.

Call (833-253-6448) or email (Auranso_us@outlook.com) Auranso for instructions on returning the nightgowns with free shipping for your refund.

Recalled Auranso nightgown with long sleeves and a white heart print U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

▪ Booph: 100% cotton children’s nightgowns, sold in sizes 2-3T, 3-4T, 5 Years, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years, and 9-10 Years with short sleeves or long sleeves and fruit prints in 10 styles.

Call Booph 833-866-6743 or email at caobooph_us@outlook.com for instructions on returning the nightgowns.

Recalled Booph short-sleeved pink nightgown with a strawberry U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

▪ SIORO: Boys robes, model No. PPSRYP17005KBCPUS, sized small, medium or large, sold in brown, dark gray, green, light blue, teal, navy, plum and white 100% cotton robes. The belted robes have long sleeves, hoods, two pockets and two side seam belt loops.

Email cs@sioro.com for instructions on returning the robes.

The blue version of the recalled SIORO boys robe U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission