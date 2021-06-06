Lottery winner speeds away from store, but forgot he was pumping gas, MI officials say

Getty Images

A Michigan man scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket while fueling up at a gas station, and in his excitement, sped off with the pump still running.

“I stopped at Speedway to get gas and decided to get a ticket while I was there. When I saw I’d matched the number 14 and then revealed the $1 million amount underneath, I started yelling: ‘Are you kidding me?!’” the anonymous winner told Michigan Lottery officials.

He wound up taking a piece of the pump with him, but he can probably afford to pay for any damages.

“I was so excited,” the 59-year-old Genesee County man said.

He went to lottery headquarters and opted for the lump sum instead of annuity payments, bringing his total prize to $634,517, according to a lottery release.

He has plans for the money: a new car, a home, and a vacation.

The lottery release doesn’t say if he’ll need to buy Speedway a new hose or nozzle.