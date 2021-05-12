PETA starts beef with Oklahoma governor, and he responds by planning a cookout

PETA put up a billboard calling the governor of Oklahoma a “meathead,” and he planned a cookout right next to it in response. Screengrab from Twitter.

Animal rights activists have beef with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt but it’s not hurting his appetite.

Apparently displeased with his vocal support of the state’s meat and agriculture industry, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, put up a billboard in Oklahoma City calling him out, outlets reported. The sign appeared shortly after Stitt declared March 22-26 as #MeatAllWeek.

“Oklahoma, home of meathead governor Kevin Stitt,” the sign reads, and in smaller letters below, “Go vegan for life.”

Then on Wednesday the mostly one-sided feud ratcheted up after Stitt tweeted pictures of the billboard and said it “looks like a great spot to grill some burgers.”

Looks like a great spot to grill some burgers... pic.twitter.com/NDGW7MGVc0 — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) May 12, 2021

It wasn’t a joke, according to outlets, Stitt’s office sent out a release with a time and address for the cookout: 5 p.m. Wednesday, 1245 Southeast 15th St.

PETA quickly responded, saying they are sending Stitt a back brace “since he must be in agony from all the bowing and scraping he has to do to keep his meat-industry backers happy.”

In response to the cookout “stunt,” PETA says it’s sending the governor a back brace “since he must be in agony from all the bowing and scraping he has to do to keep his meat-industry backers happy” pic.twitter.com/NMRoIRfF6p — Dillon Richards (@KOCODillon) May 12, 2021

Stitt’s director of communications invited PETA to come visit the state, and criticized their billboard, which featured a dairy cow.

.@peta come to Oklahoma and learn the difference between beef cattle and dairy cattle. — Carly Atchison (@CarlyAtch) May 12, 2021