Two killed after tanker truck hits them while backing up from fire, Ohio police say

Two people died after a fire truck backed away from a blaze and hit them, Ohio police say.

William Reed and Karolyn Reed, both 72, were struck by a tanker reversing at the scene of a structure fire Thursday night in Washington County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

They did not live at the property, police say, and their reason for being at the scene of the fire was not released Friday.

The truck was operated by the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Washington County is in far eastern Ohio on the border with West Virginia.