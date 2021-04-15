‘ISIT420?’ Pot-themed license plates up for auction in Colorado — for a good cause

Colorado is auctioning marijuana-themed license plates to raise money for a fund benefiting people with disabilities. State of Colorado

If you’ve always dreamed of having a “BONG” or “GANJA” license plate for your vehicle, you’re in luck — if you’re a Colorado resident, anyway.

The state is auctioning marijuana-themed license plates to raise money for the Colorado Disability Funding Committee, CNN reported.

Possibilities include “ISIT420,” “GREEN,” “HEMP,” “HERB” and others, according to the online auction site. Top bids for various plates range from $840 to $6,610 as of April 15.

Bidding ends at 4:20 p.m. Mountain time on April 20, or 4/20, the unofficial holiday for marijuana enthusiasts. Of course.

The winning bid earns the buyer the right to use that configuration as their official Colorado license plate for the next year, KMGH reported. Winners are responsible for registration fees.

The auction page contains a warning against driving while high.

Colorado legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, CNN reported. Legal pot sales in the state raked in a record $1.75 billion in 2019.