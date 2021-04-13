Video of Black football player forced in locker with bananas investigated in Illinois

A video of a Black football player for Moline High School in Illinois being pressured into a locker with bananas was under investigation. Photo by Getty Images. Getty Images

A video of a Black high school football player being pressured into a locker with bananas is under investigation in Illinois.

The “shocking viral video” of a Moline High School player in a locker room surfaced as the team was playing a game Friday, police said. When the team bus returned, detectives interviewed the player and continued their investigation the next day.

“The students directly involved in the video are all friends,” police said in a news release. “Regardless of these facts, we all agree that this is a disgusting way to treat a fellow teammate, a fellow human and most certainly a friend.”

The police department provided information to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney and Moline-Coal Valley School District.

On Monday, the player released a statement through the state’s attorney’s office:

“I want to make it known that I’m fine. Everyone is worried about me and showing concern for me and I really appreciate it. Second, can everyone please stop talking about the incident and video? I understand everyone wants justice for me and they want what they think is right to be done, but I already made my feelings known to the police and my friends about how I feel about everything.





“I love the football team I’m on and they’re good guys. I know that personally. I talked to the people involved individually and they apologized. We had a heartfelt talk about it and I told them how I felt. So please don’t harass, bully, or threaten them at all. Lastly, I want to get my life back together, and my student-athlete life back on track, so if you do ever see me or know how I am, treat me as a human first, not a victim.”

The state’s attorney referred the case to its juvenile division.

“The laws in our state prohibit the public disclosure of any juvenile matters, regardless of the public’s interest or opinion, and it remains this office’s duty to carefully protect this information,” the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Moline-Coal Valley Superintendent Rachel Savage talked about the investigation during a school board meeting Monday. Savage said information about student discipline is “private and protected by federal law,” KWQC reported.

“This must not be misunderstood or mistaken for lack of action,” Savage said, according to the news outlet. “While it is understood that the context of the behavior plays a vital role, that the students involved were all of color, that they are friends, and admitted to joking around, but it also highlights a greater calling from all of us, adults and students alike, to ensure we as a community and district are doing all we can to coach and guide our youth in a way that encourages respectful and accepting treatment of all in and out of the classroom, on and off the field, and inside and outside of our schools.”

Moline is in northwestern Illinois.