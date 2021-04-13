Federal agencies call for pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

Federal officials on Tuesday called for a pause on using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it’s joining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in urging a halt on administering the single-shot vaccines.

“We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the FDA wrote on Twitter.

Nationwide, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered as of Monday, officials said.

The move comes after six people “developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination,” The New York Times first reported.

The FDA and CDC are reviewing the reported blood clot cases, which require treatment different than what’s typically given, officials said.

“#COVID19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously,” the FDA wrote in a tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.