Father of three drowns in manure pit on a Colorado dairy farm, officials say

Screengrab from Latina Funerals and Cremation

A father of three children drowned in a pit of liquefied manure near La Salle, Colorado, in a gruesome accident, officials say.

Juan Panzo Temoxtle, 44, was operating a vacuum truck March 30 when it lurched forward into the manure pit at Shelton Dairy, Project: Protect Farm Workers reported. It was his first day operating the vehicle.

The accident submerged “the cab of the truck in the fetid liquid manure with (Temoxtle) trapped inside,” the organization reported. Other dairy workers were unable to rescue Temoxtle until a helicopter arrived 30 minutes later.

He was pronounced dead the next morning at a Colorado hospital, leaving a wife and three children in Mexico, Project: Protect Farm Workers reported.

“Juan came to the United States to have a better future for his kids, but unfortunately God had another plan for him,” said Serafina Caliuhua Gonzalez, his wife, according to the organization. “Juan wanted his kids to have a career and have a better future.”

Weld County sheriff’s officials confirmed Temoxtle’s death, KUSA reported. The state Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

“We cannot adequately express the deep sadness we feel over the accident that involved one of our employees last week,” Shelton Dairy said in a statement, according to the station. “Our sympathy is with their family as we all mourn this loss.”

Temoxtle loved soccer and basketball, an obituary published by Latina Funerals and Cremation said.

“Juan is remembered for his positive spirit and sense of humor he brought to even the most difficult of situations,” the obituary reads.