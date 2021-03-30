National
Funky house with swinging bed, indoor pool and an ’80s vibe listed in NC. Take a look
A bizzaro house in Raleigh, North Carolina, which has features that would make fans of the “50 Shades of Gray” trilogy blush, has hit the market for a cool $899,000.
Upon inspection, the three bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house has a very 1980s vibe with its abundance of windows that allow visitors to gaze upon the lush greenery of the outside, indoor lap pool (and yes, those are palm trees lining the pool), popping pastel colors and even a billiards room.
Did we mention the swinging bed?
The popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild, a page that explores unique houses on the market that are listed on the real estate website Zillow, posted photos the Raleigh property and commenters didn’t hold back their thoughts.
Some were completely enthralled with the throw back design and especially the indoor pool.
“This is that house where my rational brain says some of that is cra cra but the kid in me says “YES!”! A pool! Gotta have one,” one user wrote. “I’ll bet sleeping in a swinging bed (it does swing right?) is awesome. Love the quirkiness.”
Others were taken aback by the decor.
“I understand that this house is physically in NC but it is actually in Florida,” said another user. “This is the most Florida thing I’ve ever seen.”
“The 90s called. They want their house back,” said another.
And of course, most had something to say about that swinging bed.
“I must be getting old... all I could think was how easily I could clean under the bed,” joked a user.
“Nothing says “I’m single ladies!” Like a swinging bed under a mirrored ceiling,” wrote another.
Overall, the house has a unique “Miami Vice” meets Christian Gray vibe that commenters couldn’t ignore.
“This is an absolutely ridiculous home and I want to vacation here,” one user summed up.
