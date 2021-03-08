‘Women belong in the kitchen.’ UK Burger King tweet lands with a thud online

Burger King United Kingdom is receiving backlash after a series of tweets announcing a scholarship for women on International Women’s Day. Screengrab: Burger King Twitter

Twitter users are slamming Burger King United Kingdom after tweets announcing a scholarship for female employees.

On Monday — International Women’s Day — the chain posted a series of tweets announcing a scholarship program to help female Burger King employees pursue careers in the culinary arts.

The first in the series has been decried online as “a flop at attempting to go viral.”

It read: “Women belong in the kitchen.”

The subsequent tweet added: “If they want to, of course.”

Women belong in the kitchen. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021 We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams! — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

In the second tweet, Burger King goes on to say that only 20% of chefs are women and that it hopes to empower female workers to achieve their culinary dreams.

Nearly two hours later, Burger King announced the scholarship in a third tweet.

The first tweet has been liked more than 380,000 times as of 11:55 a.m. ET Monday. By comparison, the second and third tweets hadn’t cracked 85,000 and 50,000, respectively.

The backlash was swift.

Some said Burger King shouldn’t have posted about women belonging in the kitchen without including additional context in the same tweet. Others suggested it was an attempt to use shock to make the tweet more visible.

Some didn’t take issue with the tweets.

well played BK well played. — Devildog (@Devildog_TV) March 8, 2021 Y’all not rockin with Burger King supporting gender equality ️ — Nvy (@nvyszn_) March 8, 2021 Good save — MattMerkel1 (@MattMerkel1) March 8, 2021 This tweet got so much more wholesome as I read it. — Ex(?) Army Officer (@staff_ex) March 8, 2021

As commenters began questioning Burger King’s decision, the chain responded by shifting the focus back to the scholarship.

We think it's weird that women make up only 20% of chefs in the UK restaurant industry. That's why we’ve created a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021 To bring attention to the huge lack of female representation in the restaurant industry? Yeah we think it's a good idea, that's why we’ve created a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021