Family donating student’s organs after fraternity hazing in Ohio, attorney says

Stone Foltz, a student at Bowling Green State University, is in critical condition after a alcohol-related hazing incident at a fraternity event, an attorney for his family says. Screengrab: Shari Foltz

An Ohio college student is in critical condition following an “alcohol-related hazing incident” at a fraternity event on Thursday.

Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz, 20, was hospitalized after an off-campus event organized by the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Sean Alto, the family’s attorney, said “the hazing incident is still being investigated” but that “it involved a large quantity of alcohol consumed in a very short period of time during a fraternity pledge event,” WDTN reported.

Members of the fraternity dropped Foltz off at his apartment, Alto said, per the Dispatch. His roommates found him and called 911. He was rushed to the hospital.

Alto said Foltz’s family is going through the process of donating his organs, according to the newspaper.

“They’re focused on their son right now,” he told the Dispatch. “I expect they’re going to take it hour by hour, day by day.”

In a statement, the international Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity organization (PIKE) said it immediately placed the chapter on administrative suspension and plans to permanently suspend the chapter and expel its members from the organization as it gets more information.

“The International Fraternity is horrified and outraged by this incident,” the statement said. “The fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying and hazing of any kind.”

The PIKE organization called Foltz an “unreported new member” of the Delta Beta chapter.

Initially, the fraternal organization said Foltz had died, per the Toledo Blade, but the statement was retracted.

BGSU wrote on Twitter that it had placed the chapter on interim suspension and said it was working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

“Above all, we remain committed to supporting the hospitalized student’s family and friends,” the university said. “They are living every loved one’s worst nightmare, and we owe them the utmost respect and privacy at this time.”

Online, BGSU says it is “unconditionally opposed” to hazing.

It describes hazing as “any situation created intentionally that causes embarrassment, harassment or ridicule and risks emotional and/or physical harm to members of a group or team, whether new or not, regardless of the person’s willingness to participate.”

Bowling Green police are investigating the incident, WTVG reported.