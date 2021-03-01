Dozens felt 3.7-magnitude earthquake that rattled Oklahoma on Sunday, geologists say

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake rattled Oklahoma Sunday afternoon, USGS data show. Screengrab: USGS

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake centered in northern Oklahoma Sunday afternoon was felt by dozens of people, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor hit around 3:38 p.m. and was centered near Enid, about 2 miles southeast of Meno, data show.

As of Monday morning, 55 people had reported feeling the earthquake, including some near Stillwater, Oklahoma City and Norman.

Near the epicenter, the temblor was characterized by those who felt it as “very strong shaking.” Farther out, the shaking was characterized as “weak” or “light.”

The USGS categorized the intensity as between a IV and V on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, which yields light to moderate shaking that can rattle — and break — some dishes and windows.

Oklahoma is no stranger to temblors.

At the time of reporting, the state had 11 other earthquakes in the last 24 hours, ranging in magnitude from 1.1 to 2.7, USGS data show.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of an earthquake and replaced the old Richter scale, the USGS reported.