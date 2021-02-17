National
Radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh dies at 70. ‘Conservative movement lost an icon’
Rush Limbaugh, a conservative political commentator who in 2020 was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70.
A native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Limbaugh found success as a pioneer in radio. His nationally syndicated “The Rush Limbaugh Show” launched in 1988 with a heavy focus on conservative politics.
There was an outpouring of support on social media Wednesday after the news of his death.
Limbaugh briefly left radio in 1979 to work for the Kansas City Royals as director of promotions. He returned to radio in the 80s as an on-air host at KFBK in Sacramento.
He is a member of the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
When Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom last year, former President Donald Trump said Limbaugh was “beloved by millions of Americans,” CNN reported.
