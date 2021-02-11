Watch Texas mom tackle man running from cops. ‘My next step is to try out for the NFL’

A Texas mom’s heroics have her jokingly considering a professional football career.

If the video of her tackling a suspect is an indicator, she’d earn high grades.

Phyllis Pena told KPRC she returned to her home in Lake Jackson on Jan. 31 and caught a man peeking into her daughter’s bedroom window. When officers arrived to nab the suspect, he ran away from them, police said in a Feb. 10 news release.

Pena was standing in her front yard when she spotted him and expertly put herself in position for a solid tackle onto the road, dash cam video shows. Two police officers quickly arrived to assist her.

“The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena told KPRC.

A 19-year-old was booked into jail on charges of drug possession, evading arrest and resisting arrest, police say.

“My next step is to try out for the NFL,” Pena captioned the video on Facebook.