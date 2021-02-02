Six people — including five children — killed in Oklahoma shooting, cops say

An adult and five children were killed in a shooting Tuesday in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Google Maps

Five children and an adult man are dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday in a small Oklahoma town, police said.

Officers in Muskogee, about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa, responded to a call of multiple people shot around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. When officers arrived, they found a man holding a gun, police said.

An officer shot at the suspect, but the bullet missed as he ran away, according to police. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was caught “after a short foot pursuit,” Muskogee police said.

One adult man was found dead inside the residence, as well as four small children, according to the release. A fifth child died after being flown to a nearby hospital in Tulsa. An adult woman remained hospitalized in Tulsa with life-threatening injuries late Tuesday morning, according to police.

All of the victims were shot, officer Lynn Hamlin said in a briefing Tuesday. She said the shooting does not appear to be random.

The relationships between the suspect, adult victims and children have not been released, but Hamlin said the victims are likely related. The identities of the victims also have not been disclosed.

Police said they will provide more information later Tuesday.