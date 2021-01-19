Idaho’s famous TikTok Fleetwood Mac skateboarder will be part of Biden’s inauguration

Nathan Apodaca sips on some Ocean Spray while driving around in his new 2020 Nissan Frontier truck back in October. Screen grab courtesy of Ocean Spray's Instagram video

Idaho’s famous TikTok skateboarder has a new gig as part of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Nathan “DoggFace” Apodaca rose to internet fame in September when he posted a video of him longboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice.

Months after going viral, the Idaho Falls native will now take part in the presidential inauguration on Wednesday, his agent told McClatchy News. Apodaca will be featured in Biden’s “Parade Across America.”

The virtual event will happen Wednesday at about 1:15 Mountain Time and “will feature diverse, dynamic performances in communities in all 56 states and territories, (and)celebrate America’s heroes,“ according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

The lineup features Olympic athletes, comedian Jon Stewart and music artists Earth Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers and more. The Presidential Inaugural Committee described Apodaca as the “viral sensation and feel-good skateboarder,” according to a news release.

“I chose to participate in representing peace, I’m not on anyone’s side,’” Apodaca told McClatchy News in a statement. “We as a nation have suffered a lot of hate and unfortunate events, and I hope to bring some good vibes to 2021. Peace up cause we don’t throw peace out.”

The event will be livestreamed at BidenInaugural.org/watch.