KFC ‘playing to win’ chicken sandwich wars with new menu addition. What to know

The KFC Chicken Sandwich will be available in stores nationwide by the end of February, the restaurant said. KFC

There’s a new chicken sandwich in town, and this one’s from KFC.

The fast food chain announced Thursday that it’s adding the KFC Chicken Sandwich to menus nationwide. It’s expected to land at all 4,000 stores by the end of February, the company said in a news release.

For some lucky fans, it’s already available — the sandwich hit menus at stores in Portland, Oregon; Louisville, Kentucky; Chicago; and Seattle on Thursday, the company confirmed to McClatchy News.

KFC’s entry into the chicken sandwich wars features a double-breaded quarter-pound chicken breast filet with thick pickles and real mayo or spicy sauce on a buttered brioche bun.

The recipe is similar to the iconic Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and recently announced Crispy Chicken Sandwich from McDonald’s, among others.

KFC tested the sandwich in May in Orlando, Florida, to great success — the chain said it nearly doubled its expected sales.

The restaurant went through a meticulous testing process to find the right ingredients. The chain said it tried eight different pickle thicknesses and 10 different bun recipes across six bakeries.

“Many customers hadn’t considered KFC as a part of the chicken sandwich conversation, but anyone who tastes this sandwich will know, without a doubt, that we’re playing to win.”

The KFC Chicken Sandwich costs $3.99 a la carte and $6.99 as part of a combo meal, which includes fries and a medium drink, though prices may vary by location.

If you’re eager to get your hands on one, KFC recommends keeping an eye on its Find the Sandwich tracker — just type in your zip code, city or state and the online tool will show if the sandwich has arrived at area restaurants.

KFC’s release comes just days after news broke that McDonald’s would release three chicken sandwiches on Feb. 24.

The releases will put the four sandwiches in direct competition with Popeyes, which made a splash in 2019 when it took on reigning chicken sandwich champ Chick-fil-A with the the release of its own sandwich.

This launched what’s since been dubbed the “chicken sandwich wars.”

In the months that followed, several restaurant chains released their own chicken sandwiches, including Wendy’s, Church’s Chicken, Zaxby’s, Jack in the Box and Whataburger.

Why are chicken sandwiches becoming a menu staple?

For one, they’re a versatile menu item — customers are craving chicken and the sandwich provides value, flavor and a portable option for diners on-the-go, Forbes reported.

Chains also undoubtedly saw Popeye’s massive success following its chicken sandwich rollout in 2019, which has proven to be one of the most successful menu additions in fast food history, according to the outlet.