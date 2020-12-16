Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Fruit-scented wrapping paper? Del Monte is giving some away Thursday. What to know

Christmas is just around the corner and Del Monte Fresh Produce wants to help sweeten the holiday season with some scented wrapping paper.

The best part? It’s free.

DMFP Wrapping Paper-7 cop_fitted.jpeg
Del Monte is giving away free pineapple- and banana-scented wrapping paper on Thursday. Del Monte Fresh Produce

Starting Thursday, the food production and distribution company is giving away sheets of scented wrapping paper that smell like bananas and pineapples, Del Monte said in a news release.

The green holiday-themed wrapping papers come in two scents, banana and pineapple, and each features the corresponding fruit against a backdrop of falling snowflakes.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DMFP Wrapping Paper-1 copy.jpg
The wrapping paper is green and holiday-themed. Del Monte Fresh Produce

Getting your free sheets is easy: Starting at 9 a.m. ET on Dec. 17, just send an email to fun@freshdelmonte.com with your home mailing address.

From there, Del Monte will ship you sheets of both styles while supplies last, the company said.

To be eligible, you must live in the United States. The free wrapping papers are first-come, first-served.

“We are excited to offer a way for our consumers to brighten up their Decembers with this fun, interactive scented wrapping paper,” Pablo Rivero, vice president of marketing, said in a news release. “We think of our consumers like family, and being a part of their holiday traditions is something we’ve always been proud of. Helping them wrap their gifts to match their favorite fruits this year is the cherry on top for our brand.”

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Related stories from Kansas City Star
Dawson White
Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She has an MSt from the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service