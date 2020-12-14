A white Christmas in the Midwest? What the Farmer’s Almanac predicts for your zip code

Hoping for a white Christmas in the Midwest? You may get your wish, according to forecasts by the Farmer’s Almanac.

The more than 200-year-old publication is using its long-range weather forecasts to predict which areas of the U.S. will see snow on Dec. 25 this year.

What’s the outlook for the Midwest? It depends on where you are.

The upper Midwest and high plains regions are expected to see snow on the ground Christmas Day, the almanac said. These states include Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and western portions of both Kansas and Nebraska, among others.

The almanac predicts snow will fall in the days leading up to Christmas — blanketing the ground — and that the white stuff may even fall on the holiday itself.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the heartland, including most of Kansas, Missouri and Iowa along with portions of Illinois and Nebraska, snow is a possibility but not a certainty, the almanac said. It’s predicting a rain-snow mix that may make for a Christmas “that’s more wet than white.”

Christmas Day in Oklahoma and Texas is predicted to be sunny and cold, with clear skies.

If you’re hoping for holiday snow predictions more specific to your area, the almanac released a tool where you can enter your zip code or city and state to see whether snow is likely.

Inputs for Kansas City, Omaha, St. Louis and Wichita all returned the response: “With both rain and snow in the forecast, it’s a toss-up.”

Tulsa’s forecast read: “No precipitation is expected for your area. That means clear sailing for Santa!”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Earlier this year, the almanac released its winter outlook which predicted above-average snowfall for the heartland and cold temperatures in the upper Midwest.

The Farmers’ Almanac is an annual publication that makes long-range weather forecasts for the U.S. and Canada. It relies on a mysterious formula that considers “sunspot activity, tidal action of the moon, the position of the planets and a variety of other factors.”

The almanac says its predictions are about 80% accurate, but a study by a professor at the University of Illinois found that only 51.9% of its monthly precipitation forecasts and 50.7% of its monthly temperature forecasts were accurate, McClatchy News previously reported.

Or, in other words: not much better than random chance.

Get ready to bundle up, Midwest. Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac predicts for winter