Gluten-free bagels, bread may not be gluten-free. They’re being recalled in 14 states

Flowers Foods is recalling two of its Canyon Bakehouse gluten-free baked goods, because they may contain gluten, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Some Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels and loaves of Mountain White Bread were found to have the “potential presence of gluten,” the brand said in a statement posted to its website Thursday.

“Consumption of this product by people with a wheat allergy, celiac disease, or gluten or wheat sensitivity may cause adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions,” the recall notice published by the FDA said.

The issue was discovered during routine product testing.

Canyon Bakehouse, which describes itself as a “gluten-free bakery,” follows the guidelines of the Gluten-Free Certification Organization, which involves testing finished products for the presence of gluten, it said.

During the process, some of Canyon Bakehouse’s Everything Bagels and loaves of Mountain White Bread were found to have gluten outside the GFCO’s standards, and a “small quantity” of those goods were inadvertently shipped to retailers, according to the brand.

Now, Canyon Bakehouse is recalling Everything Bagels and loves of Mountain White Bread that were distributed in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

The recall applies to:

Mountain White Bread with both UPC 8-52584-00200-3 and lot number 20323 323

Everything Bagels with both UPC 8-53584-00221-8 and lot number 20316 316

The company advises anyone with these goods to either throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

No other Canyon Bakehouse products were affected, the company said.

“Where we dropped the ball is that some of the affected product was inadvertently shipped from the hold area,” the company said in a Friday update. “That should not have happened. We’re investigating to find out how it did and put additional safeguards in place to ensure it doesn’t occur again.”

Canyon Bakehouse said it traced the gluten level issue to one of its suppliers.

“We’re developing an even more robust supplier audit process to ensure our standards are met,” the company said. “We hope to implement that soon.”