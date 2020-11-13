Pizza store burglar takes a break from heist to make a pie, California video shows

A pizza store burglar took a break from his heist the make a fresh pie, according to California police. Fullerton Police Department

First he stole the money, then he took the dough: That’s the story of one California burglar with a passion for pizza, according to police.

The intruder, wearing a ball cap, busted into an Fullerton pizzeria Sunday, grabbed the cash, snatched up some tablets, and escaped in one of the store’s own delivery cars, police said.

But before he drove off he decided to grab a bite, surveillance video shows.

He headed into the kitchen and, observing health and safety standards, donned a pair of disposable gloves, and got to work tossing that dough.

“He couldn’t resist his craving,” police said.

Did he make a supreme pizza? A simple pepperoni? A controversial pineapple pie? Or a more traditional margherita?

Police aren’t saying, and the surveillance video clip ends before the burglar chooses his toppings.

After Fullerton police identified the suspect, they located him and made an arrest.

“Needless to say, jail doesn’t serve his favorite meal,” the department said in a statement.