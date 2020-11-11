Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Hay bales weighing 1,200 pounds kill a woman on the highway, California officials say

A woman was killed when hay bales weighing 1,200 pounds fell off a semi-truck and hit her car, causing her to go into oncoming traffic, the California Highway Patrol said.

Benjamin Zuniga-Garcia, 42, of Winton, was driving his truck carrying hay bales weighing 1,200 pounds each on Highway 299 on Tuesday, Redding Record Searchlight reported, citing a CHP news release.

Investigators said six bales fell from the truck, hitting a 2001 Honda Civic, according to the publication. The car went into oncoming traffic and collided with another car driven by Jeanie Fritch-McClung, 78, who was behind the truck and sustained minor injuries.

The woman driving the Honda Civic was killed and her name has not been released, according to Action News Now.

Zuniga-Garcia had been making a turn when the bales fell, the publication reported.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Two other cars were also hit by fallen hay bales, KRCR reported.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Summer Lin
Summer Lin
Summer Lin is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from Columbia University School of Journalism and was previously a News and Politics Writer for Bustle News.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service