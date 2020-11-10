241,000 travel mugs might spill hot coffee or tea. The mugs have been recalled

A travel mug that might spill its liquids has no raison d’être. That’s why Yeti recalled 241,000 of its 20-ounce Rambler Travel Mugs with Stronghold lids.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents can spill out, posing injury and burn hazards.”

Yeti knows of this happening twice, but says no injuries were involved. Only about 15,000 of the mugs were sold, according to a Yeti spokesman.

This covers travel mugs with the date code 34204010. Find the date code on the bottom of the mug base. The mugs come in black, graphite, copper, seafoam, navy, ice pink and northwoods green.

Recalled mugs will have date code 34204010 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Yeti’s eating the cost on this one, offering full refunds. Either return the mug to a Yeti store or contact the company at productrecall@yeti.com or 833-444-3151, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.

A view of the Yeti Rambler travel mug that shows the problematic Stronghold lid U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

