‘Selfish and unethical.’ Colorado resident faces fine for feeding bears, officials say

A Colorado resident was knowingly luring and feeding bears, wildlife officials said.

Multiple people reported Castle Rock residents were feeding bears, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a Tuesday news release.

“Wildlife officers filed misdemeanor charges against one individual for knowingly luring bears,” Parks and Wildlife said. “Violations for feeding bears can result in a fine ranging from $200 to $2,000 dollars, plus mandatory surcharges.”

Feeding bears can create a dangerous situation, Parks and Wildlife said.

The animals can become habituated and feel too comfortable around humans. When the bears are “deemed dangerous,” wildlife officials said they are euthanized.

“It is selfish and unethical to feed bears,” said Area Wildlife Manager Matt Martinez. “You are going to end up unintentionally killing those animals and also putting yourself in harm’s way. If what you want is a pet or just to connect with an animal, choose a domestic breed that has evolved to live with people.”

Wildlife officials have received multiple complaints in the Castle Rock area, according to Parks and Wildlife.

“I find that there are some misconceptions that feeding bears will lead to fewer conflicts with animals,” District Wildlife Manager Sean Dodd said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Feeding bears only attracts more bears, which leads to more conflict in a given area. In the end, feeding bears is selfish and ultimately ends up leading to the bear’s death.”