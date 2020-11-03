Woman crashes into polling site – and still casts her vote, Ohio officials say

Voting was temporarily interrupted at one Ohio polling location when a woman accidentally crashed her vehicle into the Catholic Church that was serving as a primary voting location in the Tipp City area on Tuesday morning, officials said. And according to different outlets, the woman still cast her vote.

The crash occurred before 9 a.m. when the driver, who was in a handicap spot near the St. John Baptist Catholic Church, accidentally got the brake and the gas pedals confused.

“The car went over the parking block, through a row of hedges and into the building,” a news release said. “The damage to the vehicle and the building was moderate.”

The woman was evaluated medically by an EMS crew and once she was cleared, she went inside the church to cast her vote, WDTN reported.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose tweeted out photos of the crash and posted them, saying that no one was injured and that the driver was still able to perform her civic duty by voting.

A scary situation, but the good news is everyone is ok, voting never stopped, and this voter was still able to cast her ballot.



Thanks to everyone at the @MiamiOHBOE for their quick work in handling a challenging situation. pic.twitter.com/TCAYw79pCY — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) November 3, 2020

According to the release, crews “worked to make better visual access to the damaged part of the structure by removing drywall and ceiling tile.”

During the entire ordeal, polling never stopped, the release said.

Officials on the scene drove the woman home after she finished voting, WDTN said.