Body mistaken for Halloween prop sits on balcony for days, Los Angeles cops say

Neighbors thought the body slumped over a patio table on a third-floor apartment balcony in Marina del Rey, California, had to be part of a Halloween display.

“He looked fake,” said Austin Raishbrook, 33, The New York Times reported. “It looked like somebody had thrown a dummy over the back of a chair.”

So no one called 911 for four days.

“The body was in plain view of the entire apartment complex (and) they all didn’t do anything,” Raishbrook said, the Los Angeles Times reported. “It’s very strange. It did look unreal, to be honest.”

When someone notified authorities Oct. 15, police discovered the decomposing body of a 75-year-old man on the balcony, The Los Angeles Daily News reported.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police believe the man, who had a gunshot wound to the eye, died by suicide, The New York Times reported. McClatchy News is not identifying is not identifying the man.

“I just knew him to say ‘Hello,’ and he was sweet and gentle,” said neighbor Patricia Kingery, the Los Angeles Times reported. “He was always well-dressed and obviously active.”

Suicide is among the leading causes of death in the United States. Warning signs include low self-esteem, hopelessness, loneliness, recklessness and the perception of being a burden.

For more information on suicide prevention, visit www.SuicideisPreventable.org or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.