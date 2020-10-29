Kansas City Star Logo
Netflix raises its prices. Subscribers sound off about how much they’ll be paying

FILE - This July 17, 2017, file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - This July 17, 2017, file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Matt Rourke AP

The home of hit original shows like “Stranger Things” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor” is raising its subscription prices yet again this year. On Thursday, streaming service giant Netflix announced that it is raising the standard plan from $12.99 to $13.99 and the premium plan from $15 to $17.99.

The basic plan will remain at $8.99.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement, according to CNN. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films.”

Netflix raised its subscription costs back in January, according to The Verge. With the rise of other streaming services like Hulu, Disney+ and newer services like HBO Max and Peacock, Netflix has to keep up with investing in good original programming, the news outlet reported.

People on social media were sounding off on Netflix, upset at the subtle price changes.

After the announcement, Netflix’s stock jumped 5%, Yahoo reported.

