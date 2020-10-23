Nearly 400-year-old burr oak — largest in US — burns after Missouri lightning strike

A giant burr oak tree in Missouri — the largest of its kind in the U.S. — is burning after a lightning strike, officials say.

The McBaine Burr Oak near Columbia was struck by lightning Friday morning, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Firefighters went to extinguish the fire and saw smoke rising out of the tree.

Video shows firefighters pumping a foam-like substance into the middle of the tree.

State Rep. Sara Walsh said in a Facebook post that fire officials are attempting to save the historic tree.

The National Parks Service says the burr oak is a rare and natural landmark.

“For nearly 400 years it has stood strong, withstanding storms, droughts, floods, vandalism and the progress of humankind,” the National Park Service says.

The tree is nearly 24 feet in circumference, 90 feet tall and spreads 130 feet, according to Atlas Obscura.

It’s estimated to be 380 to 400 years old, “which means it’s older than all but the very first few European settlements in North America and has witnessed centuries of United States history,” the website says.

“Lewis and Clark even passed by the tree on their journey up the Missouri River,” Atlas Obscura reports.

The burr oak is tied with another tree of the same species in Kentucky as the biggest in the country, according to the National Parks Service.